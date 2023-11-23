The 2023 National Christmas Tree Lighting

National Park Service: “Kick-off the 2023 holiday season with the National Christmas Tree Lighting. This tradition is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and the National Park Foundation (NPF), and will feature musical performances and the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C.”

“This year, the ceremony and official lighting will take place on Nov. 30. Hosted by American country artist Mickey Guyton, this year’s event features Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi, Reneé Rapp, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, and Dionne Warwick. The event will also feature performances by the United States Coast Guard’s Guardians Big Band.”

“In partnership with NPF, CBS will broadcast the 2023 ceremony on Friday, December 15 (8 p.m. EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+.”

The celebration was first celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge. Learn more about the history of the National Christmas Tree Lighting online.

“The National Christmas Tree and 58 smaller trees are free to visit and open to the public December 2, 2023, through January 1, 2024. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lights turn on near sunset each evening.”

“The National Christmas Tree Lighting is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.”

More event information and updates can be found online, or also by following the President’s Park on Facebook or Twitter.