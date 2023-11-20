Woodbridge man wins Turkey Trot

Marine Corps Marathon Organization: “Jonathan Ladson of Woodbridge, age 32, defended his championship as the Turkey Trot overall winner on Saturday, November 18. He finished first of 923 runners in this morning’s Turkey Trot 10K, presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Tour Stafford, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.”

“Ladson crossed the finish line first with a time of 33:31, besting last year’s time by 27 seconds. His inspiration came from his daughter, who overcame a health scare in September which almost took her life.”

“About another 200 participants took on the Turkey Trot Mile, which was open to all ages. Unofficial results are available online.”

“All participants received a unique Thanksgiving Turkey Trot shirt and medal. Top finishers and age-award winners received frozen Thanksgiving turkeys or pies provided by Wegmans.”

“The Turkey Trot 10K and Mile is part of the MCM Event Series hosted by the Marine Corps Marathon Organization. The MCM Event Series features a variety of distances and fun challenges on or near Marine Corps Base Quantico.”