Uniquely Stafford art show rescheduled

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Uniquely Stafford Art Show at Porter Branch has been rescheduled.”

“Show dates: January 17-March 15. Submissions accepted online: January 2-6. Opening reception: Thursday, January 18, 6:00-7:30 p.m.”

“Artists ages 18 and up are invited to apply. Artistic works must illustrate scenes which are unique to Stafford County. Categories: Natural Media (Painting, Drawing, Printmaking, Mixed) Digital/Photography (Photography, Computer Generated).”

“Awards generously donated by the Friends of the Library. Best in Show: $500. Prizes are awarded in each category.”

First Place: $250

Second Place: $125

Third Place: $75

Honorable Mention: $50.

More details can be found online.