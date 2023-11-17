Fairfax George Mason removes student responses to president’s message over Israel-Hamas war after listserv issue By Uriah Kiser Published November 17, 2023 at 1:35PM | Updated November 19, 2023 at 9:55AM Insidenova.com: “A recent listserv issue at George Mason University exposed emails from students replying to the president’s message on the Israel-Hamas war to the entire university.” “The university then removed the emails from everyone’s inboxes, leaving students wondering if their school was trying to silence them.” Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #George Mason University