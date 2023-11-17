Fairfax

George Mason removes student responses to president’s message over Israel-Hamas war after listserv issue

By Uriah Kiser

Insidenova.com: “A recent listserv issue at George Mason University exposed emails from students replying to the president’s message on the Israel-Hamas war to the entire university.”

“The university then removed the emails from everyone’s inboxes, leaving students wondering if their school was trying to silence them.”

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