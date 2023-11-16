Teachers’ union cries foul after school board proposes new rules limiting public speaking slots

Prince William Times: “After members of the local teacher’s union have come out in full force at recent Prince William County School Board meetings to complain about low pay, challenging working conditions and stalled contract talks, the board is considering new restrictions on public speaking slots.”

“The changes were introduced at the Tuesday, Nov. 14 school board meeting by Chair Babur Lateef (at large) and members Jen Wall (Gainesville) and Adele Jackson (Brentsville). If adopted, the changes would prevent speakers from signing up for two meetings following the meeting at which they last spoke.”