GMU sets state record for total enrolled students at more than 40,000

Insidenova: “George Mason University’s total student enrollment has surpassed 40,000 this year, marking a record for both the school and the commonwealth. The 40,000 includes the university’s anticipated record total of roughly 11,000 new students, including the largest freshman class in school history of 4,500 students, 3,500 of which are from Virginia.”
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