Churchill Downs names general manager for The Rose Gaming resort

Press Release: “Churchill Downs Incorporated announced today the promotion of Bobbi Sample to General Manager of The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries.”

“In this role, Sample will oversee all operations of The Rose that will include a luxury hotel, eight bars and restaurants, a cultural venue, meeting and event space and over 80 acres of green space. The Rose is expected to open in Spring 2024.”

You can find the resort at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.

“Sample is a veteran hospitality operator who brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the gaming and entertainment industries, most recently serving as the General Manager for Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Maryland, where she assisted in opening the $54 million casino property and hiring and training 200 team members.”

“Sample is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of the University of Delaware. Prior to her employment with CDI, Sample held leadership positions at Delaware Park Casino and Racetrack and White Clay Creek Country Club at Delaware Park.”

“Sample’s promotion is effective immediately. CDI has initiated a search to fill the position of General Manager of Ocean Downs Casino.”