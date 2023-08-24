NOVEC’s children’s art contest

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative: “NOVEC judges had their work cut out for them when it came to selecting just three winners in NOVEC’s summer children’s art contest.”

“The contest encouraged children to submit drawings about ‘How my family uses electricity.’ In total, 24 boys and girls submitted 27 masterpieces before Aug. 1, and then the volunteer judges reviewed and voted on them.”

“Congratulations to Justinn Tong-On, 11, of Aldie, who earned first place with a portrait of himself creating artwork on a computer. Justinn is in sixth grade at Mercer Middle School. As an added bonus, Justinn included a video that showed his process. Watch the video on NOVEC’s Facebook page.”

“Oliva Chen, of Ashburn, placed second in the competition. Olivia, 9, is in fourth grade at Belmont Station Elementary School. Her picture showed her family enjoying a myriad of appliances, tools, and entertainment devices, all powered by NOVEC-provided electricity.”

“In third place is Aaddya Tiwari, 10, of Manassas. Aaddya’s drawing showed lightbulbs illuminating a home with people cooking, playing on digital devices, and watching a soccer game on a big-screen TV. Aaddya is in fifth grade at Ellis Elementary School. NOVEC thanks all the talented participants for sharing their artwork.”