On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Quantico Marine Corps Base and Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials worked together to simulate a disaster.

The base sent us photos of the event.

Quantico: “Marine Corps Base Quantico is partnering with Prince William County to conduct a full-scale exercise on the base on May 25 that will simulate a train derailment on main side. The exercise, which is expected to be the largest conducted here in more than a decade, will test the ability of the base and Prince William County to react and work together in a multi-faceted emergency that affects the base and local community.”

“This exercise is one of a kind,” said Jason Terry, the Exercise Director and Emergency Operations Manager for Marine Corps Base Quantico. “The amount of planning and coordination that went into this exercise beginning last summer has been great and has already allowed Quantico and Prince William County to build what is already a strong partnership,” he further explained.

“According to Terry, this exercise also speaks to the importance that both Quantico and Prince William County place on readiness and working together through any emergency. Having a shared understanding of emergency operation tactics, techniques, and procedures enhances both the partnership and emergency response capabilities of Prince William County and Quantico.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Kevin Brown told us no one from the base or county government included the town in the planning exercises for the May 25 event. Quantico is the only civilian town sitting within the borders of a U.S. military installation.