NOVEC announces six 2023 scholarship winners from Prince William

The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) has announced that nine students whose families are served by the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by the VMDAEC’s Education Scholarship Foundation.

The association awarded 67 scholarships based on financial need, academic achievement, and personal statements; of the 15 co-ops comprising the VMDAEC, NOVEC tied for the most scholarship recipients. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative students also earned nine.

The NOVEC high school seniors receiving scholarships are:

• Venessa Agyei of Osbourn Park High School in Manassas (Prince William County)

• Alexis Francis of Patriot High School in Nokesville (Prince William County)

• Priyanka Patel of Freedom High School in Woodbridge (Prince William County)

• Joshua Tamakloe of Osbourn Park High School in Manassas (Prince William County)

• Tanzeela Virk of Osbourn Park High School in Manassas (Prince William County)

• Luke Wallace of Battlefield High School in Haymarket (Prince William County)

All scholarship winners plan to attend a two-or-four-year school in the fall. Students may use the scholarships for tuition, student fees, room, and board, or textbooks.

NOVEC students were invited to apply for VMDAEC scholarships between January and April. In addition, NOVEC also directly funds 15 scholarships, each worth $1,500. NOVEC will announce the names of those scholarship recipients later this year.

NOVEC is a non-profit electric utility corporation that supplies and distributes electricity and energy-related services to more than 175,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, the Town of Clifton, and the City of Manassas Park.

The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperative, based in Glen Allen, Virginia, represents NOVEC and 14 other co-ops that distribute electricity to consumers in the three states.