Fairfax VRE extends reduced fares at inner stations By Potomac Local News Published April 24, 2023 at 8:00AM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Virginia #Virginia Railway Express