Fairfax VRE biggest ridership declines in Fairfax, Prince William. Sups question subsidies By Potomac Local News Published November 18, 2022 at 11:07AM | Updated November 18, 2022 at 1:29PM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Virginia Railway Express