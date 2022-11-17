Stafford’s Porter library branch turns 30

Elected leaders and Central Rappahannock Libary officials gathered at Porter Branch Library in North Stafford to celebrate its 30th birthday.
The full-service library at 2001 Parkway Boulevard features a collection of books, films, and music, meeting rooms, a Makerlab, and weekly children’s activities and serves as a community gathering place.
Members of the Board of Supervisors helped the excellent Porter Library celebrate its 30th birthday with a special cake today! In pic, l to r, Supervisor Meg Bohmke, Supervisor Pam Yeung, General Assembly Delegate Tara Durant and Martha Hutzel, Director of the CRRL. @crrlnews pic.twitter.com/2IkkZpwsI3
— Stafford County (@staffordvagov) November 16, 2022