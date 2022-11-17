Features

Stafford’s Porter library branch turns 30

By Potomac Local News
Meg Bohmke, who represents Falmouth residents on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, and sits on the Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees, speaks during a celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the Porter Branch Library.

Elected leaders and Central Rappahannock Libary officials gathered at Porter Branch Library in North Stafford to celebrate its 30th birthday.

The full-service library at 2001 Parkway Boulevard features a collection of books, films, and music, meeting rooms, a Makerlab, and weekly children’s activities and serves as a community gathering place.

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