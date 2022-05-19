‘Potomac Banks’ is the new brand for south Fairfax

Many of those sitting in traffic on Interstate 95 or Route 1 rarely think about how close they are to the expansive Potomac River, the region’s first superhighway during colonial times.

But tourism officials in Fairfax County want to change that. They announced a new branding initiative for the southern portion of the county at an event at George Washington’s Mount Vernon home on Wednesday, May 18.

Potomac Banks: Explore Fairfax South is the new brand, and according to Visit Fairfax, a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to sell the county to potential visitors, the new name creates a connects a collection of historic attractions, museums, parks, arts, and cultural venues, local wine and beer makers, and agritourism businesses located in this historically significant section of the county.

The branding plays off of the area’s location on the banks of the Potomac River and comes as a result of a multi-year destination development assessment by the Mount Vernon Tourism Task Force. Design elements include art, nature, water, and silhouettes of the people who shaped the area.

In addition, officials announced the launch of the Potomac Banks Savings Pass, which offers visitors discounted admission to Potomac Banks partner sites, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon, George Mason’s Gunston Hall, Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House, as well as deals on tours, gifts, and activities at sites like the National Museum of the United States Army, the Workhouse Arts Center, G34.3 Brewing Co., Woodlawn Press Winery, and Historic Huntley. The Potomac Banks Savings Pass can be purchased at FXVA.com/PotomacBanks.