$10 million stretcher ticket a Valentine’s Day gift for Haymarket woman

Maria Chicas received a $10-million winning Virginia Lottery ticket from her husband for Valentine’s Day.

Chicas, a stay-at-home mom from Haymarket, claimed the fourth and final top prize in the Extreme Millions Scratcher game.

“I thought he was joking!” she told Lottery officials as she validated the winning ticket.

It all happened a few days before Valentine’s Day, when her husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart, at 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas. He scratched the ticket and realized it was a winner.

That’s when he called his wife.

“Aw, you’re lying!” was her reaction, a lottery press release states.

Chicas chose to accept a $6.6 million lump-sum payment rather than take the full $10 million over 30 years. The store where her husband purchased the ticket also receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Because this was the final available top prize in Extreme Millions, the game is being closed, states the Virginia Lottery. The Virginia Lottery’s policy is to end scratcher games after the last top prize is claimed. The odds of winning that top prize in Extreme Millions were 1 in about 3 million.