Stabbing, armed robbery reported in Prince William County

From Prince William police:

Stabbing | Attempted Armed Robbery – On November 14 at 10:43 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred in the area of Irongate Way near Manassas sometime between 3 and 4 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 22-year-old man, was in the above area when he was approached by multiple unknown men. During the encounter, the group surrounded the victim before a physical altercation ensued between the parties. At one point, someone from the group attempted to take the victim’s phone before the parties separated. As the victim was walking away, he observed that he had been stabbed with an unknown object. The victim eventually went to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries where police were notified. The victim was unable to describe the assailants.

Armed Robbery – On November 13 at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 6500 block of Trading Sq. in Haymarket (20169) earlier that evening. The victim, a 36-year-old man, reported to police that at approximately 7:00 p.m., he was approached by two unknown men while in the parking lot of the above location. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet. The men took the victim’s wallet before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. The victim left the area and eventually contacted the police.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, approximately 5’9”, with a skinny build, wearing a green face mask and a black hat A black male, approximately 5’9”, with a muscular build and wearing a green face mask