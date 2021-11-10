Wake Up: Youngkin at Quantico today; Dam siren to sound; Final trivia night

Happy Wednesday, everyone. If you’re someone who wants to learn more about their community and more about posting news content to the web, please contact me for information about a 12-week internship. It’s 100% remote, and it’s great for students and seniors.

Here’s what’s happening locally.

New school sup: Stafford County is expected to announce a new superintendent for its government school division tonight. The county School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the school’s HQ, at 31 Stafford Avenue. Former Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner retired September 1.

Happy 246th Birthday: Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin will attend a cake cutting ceremony for the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and greet veterans at the National Museum of the Marine Corps at 10:30 a.m. today.

It’s that dam siren again: A test of the Occoquan Dam be held at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2021. People living between Occoquan and Belmont Bay and commuters will hear a loud siren at that time.

Cushioning the crush: Prince William Supervisors approved a $10 million “Lift Up Lodging and Restore Retail” grant to cushion the ongoing crunch felt by hotels, restaurants, event spaces, and storefront retail businesses.

Toys for Tots: The Prince William police department Community Engagement Unit will partner with a group called Santa’s Helpers to collect new toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Drip and Drop: The Prince William County Service Authority published a pair of activity booklets designed to educate children about water, wastewater and the environment.

Final trivia night: Occoquan will hold its last Trivia Night of the year, Friday, November 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at River Mill Park. Residents are encouraged to bring camp chairs, blankets, and food for a team of up to 6 people to rent a 10 ft. circle.

Diving deep: Jeff and Merial Currer, who own Patriot Scuba in Occoquan, are helping veterans heal physically and mentally through the techniques learned in the PADI Adaptive Support Diver and Adaptive Techniques Specialty courses.

Best Christmas towns: Williamsburg, Va. has been ranked 15th out of 152 best “Christmas Towns” in America.