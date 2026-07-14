Scorching Heat Returns to Northern Virginia: Heat Advisories Likely Wednesday with Poor Air Quality

After a relatively mild stretch, a strong upper-level high-pressure system is bringing dangerously hot conditions back to the region. The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office is forecasting highs near 100°F on Wednesday, with Heat Advisories expected for much of Northern Virginia.

Forecast

Today (Tuesday, July 14): Sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday, July 15: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Heat Advisories appear likely for Wednesday and possibly Thursday as a hot air mass moves into the Mid-Atlantic. Surface dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s combined with triple-digit temperatures could push heat index values to 105°F or higher in spots.

In addition to the heat, haze and deteriorating air quality are expected due to smoke from large wildfires burning in western Ontario, Canada. The smoke is already reaching northern Maryland and will worsen over the next couple of days. Residents with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity.

Looking Ahead: Increased Uncertainty Late Week

Forecast confidence decreases substantially from Thursday through the weekend. Models show wide discrepancies in temperatures, with possible highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid-100s. The highest potential for thunderstorms — some severe — appears this weekend as a potent shortwave moves through the region. Damaging winds over 60 mph and isolated large hail are possible.

The National Weather Service will continue monitoring the pattern closely.

Safety Reminders