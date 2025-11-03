Manassas

Manassas leaders confirm 1948 Jennie Dean vocational wing; city to return 1914 MIS cottage to campus by 2027

By Potomac Local News
Jennie Dean statue at Jennie Dean Memorial Park in Manassas, honoring the founder of the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth in 1893.

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author