Manassas Manassas leaders confirm 1948 Jennie Dean vocational wing; city to return 1914 MIS cottage to campus by 2027 By Potomac Local News Published November 3, 2025 at 3:00PM Jennie Dean statue at Jennie Dean Memorial Park in Manassas, honoring the founder of the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth in 1893. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Public Schools