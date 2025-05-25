These Stafford Teens Just Graduated from Fire Academy🔥🚒

STAFFORD, Va. – A new class of future first responders is ready to serve.

In a Facebook post, Stafford County Public Schools congratulated the graduates of High School Fire Academy 6, a program that prepares high school students for careers in fire and emergency services. The photo shows a proud group of students in uniform standing in front of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, smiling with certificates in hand.

The High School Fire Academy is a partnership between Stafford County Public Schools and Stafford County Fire and Rescue. Students who complete the program receive hands-on training in firefighting skills and emergency medical response while earning high school credit and gaining a head start on their careers.

These young cadets represent the sixth class to complete the program — and judging by the photo, they’re more than ready for the next challenge 💪