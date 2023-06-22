Woodbridge man, 29, charged with assault on police officer

Prince William police: “Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On June 18 at 4:09PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5600 block of Liberty Manor Cl. in [Dale City] to assist with a person in crisis. While attempting to take the individual into custody on an emergency custody order, he refused to follow officers’ commands and bit an officer.”

“During a brief struggle, the individual, identified as the accused, kicked an additional officer on more than one occasion before being taken into custody without further incident. The accused was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. On June 21, following his release from the hospital, the accused, identified as Jaquan Christopher GANT, was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 21: Jaquan Christopher GANT, 29, of 5668 Liberty Manor Cl. in Woodbridge. Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”