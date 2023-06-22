Updated: US Navy Band at Marine Corps museum canceled

Update: “Due to inclement weather, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation has unfortunately been forced to cancel the US Navy Band performance that was scheduled for tonight, June 6. The next concert will be July 6 and feature the U.S. Army Blues.”

Original post from Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “On June 22, 2023, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will welcome the U.S. Navy Band Country Current for the second performance of the free Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.”

The museum can be found at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.

“Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and ‘eye-popping’ musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. Performances continue throughout the summer with appearances from the U.S. Army Blues, Marine Corps Battle Detachment, U.S. Navy Concert Band and ‘The President’s Own’ U.S. Marine Band.”

“The concerts begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range and Museum Store will remain open for extended hours until the concerts begin. Tun Tavern will also hold extended hours from 4 – 6 p.m.”

“Outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free. No tickets are required.”

More information can be found online.