Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “An unsettled pattern more typical of summer returns over the next several days with daily shower and thunderstorm chances. It won’t rain the whole time, but there’s at least a chance of rain at some point nearly every day.”

“Today: Areas of drizzle with a chance of rain before noon, then areas of drizzle with scattered showers between noon and 5pm, then showers likely with areas of drizzle after 5pm. Patchy fog before 4pm, then patchy fog after 5pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5am, then showers likely. Patchy fog. Low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Patchy fog between 8am and 11am. High near 83. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”