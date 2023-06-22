Stafford sheriff’s office nurses surprise batch of kittens

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Back in April, a resident came to the Stafford County Animal Shelter to drop off a pregnant, stray cat she had found on her property. Almost immediately, the cat delivered three underweight kittens. One of the kittens had an issue with his front leg, requiring surgery to remove the damaged appendage. A huge thank you to Loving Touch Animal Hospital for providing the operation at no cost.”

“The kitten was affectionately named Footloose and Animal Caretaker L.C. Hopkins provided around the clock care to ensure his survival. Footloose went from the Danger Zone to meowing “I’m Alright!” We are pawsitively elated to report Footloose was officially adopted by Animal Caretaker Hopkins this week. Footloose is feline good and seems eager to take on a role as the shelter mascot. He also has the purrfect purrsonality to serve as an advocate for animal welfare.”

“Footloose’s mom, Ester, is still available at the shelter. Staff believes she will make an excellent barn cat in her furever home. If you are interested in adopting any of the animals at the shelter, visit their website staffordcountyanimalcontrol.com or stop by 26 Frosty Lane.”