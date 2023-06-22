Pride Month Celebration at Open Space Arts on June 23

The Prince William Arts Council supports creative arts communities within the Greater Prince William County. The council supports local artists and arts organizations, provides education arts programs in schools, and provides platforms for artists and arts programming such as the Open Space Arts Gallery and Performance Hall.

The Arts Council will celebrate Pride Month with a reception featuring a drag show exhibit.

Prince William Arts Council: “Prince William Arts Council and Open Space Arts is celebrating Pride Month with its “Pride at OSA” Opening Gala/Reception…Open Space Arts Gallery, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15000 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.”

“The free event will feature an exhibit and a drag show consisting of musical performances, circus acts, and more. Performers of the event include Evita Peroxide, Genocide Abrasax, Amanda Attention Adams, and Crickett.”

“The opening gala/reception is initially on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. Exhibition will run from June 21 – July 23, 2023. For more information, click here.”