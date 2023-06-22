2023’s most patriotic States in America

According to the website WalletHub.com Virginia is the country’s most patriotic state. To determine the level of each states patriotism, military (25%) and civic (75%) engagement were taken into account.

Some factors for military engagement were average military enlistees per 1000 civilian adults (between 2015 and 2020) and Veterans per 1000 civilian adults.

Some factors for civic engagement were the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential and primary elections and volunteer rate.

Here is the top 10 list of patriotic states in the country. The full list can be found online.