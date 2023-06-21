Workhouse Arts Center fireworks display July 1

Workhouse Arts Center: “The Workhouse Arts Center will present a pre-Independence fireworks event Saturday, July 1 from 6-10 p.m. on its Lorton 55-acre campus.”

The campus can be found at 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton.

“The event includes the fireworks display (beginning at dark, approximately 9:15 p.m.), live music, free access to galleries, artist studios and museum; food and beverages are available for purchase.”

“Entrance is free; parking is $40 per vehicle. VIP tickets are available for $120 and includes private reception, food, wine tasting and reserved seating for the fireworks show.”

“One of the region’s largest pre-Independence Day Fireworks show celebrates the history of this amazing nation and honors the courage and sacrifice that have made America a beacon of hope and freedom around the world.”

“This year, The Radio Sparks band will take center stage in the Rizer Pavilion with a concert featuring the greatest hits from the 60’s through today. DJ Sha The Goddess will bring energy, excitement, and entertainment before the concert and will spin tunes during the big fireworks show after dark.”

More information about general admission and VIP tickets can be found online.