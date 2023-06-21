Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Shower & thunderstorm chances increase through late week. 1-3″ of rain is expected now-Fri. AM. 2-5″ is expected along the crest of the Blue Ridge as well as central VA. Isolated instances of flooding are possible, especially across central VA Wed. night-Thu”

“Today: Showers. High near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers before 11 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then showers likely after 2 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”

“Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”