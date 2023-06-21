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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Shower & thunderstorm chances increase through late week. 1-3″ of rain is expected now-Fri. AM. 2-5″ is expected along the crest of the Blue Ridge as well as central VA. Isolated instances of flooding are possible, especially across central VA Wed. night-Thu”

“Today: Showers. High near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers before 11 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then showers likely after 2 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”

“Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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