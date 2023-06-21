Stafford Schools earns Business and Industry Partnership Award

Stafford County Public Schools: “The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) recently presented Stafford County Public Schools’ Firefighting Program with the Region III Secondary Business and Industry Partnership Award.”

“As part of the VDOE’s Creating Excellence Awards, the program was recognized for its partnership with the local fire department and promotion of excellence in Career and Technical Education.”

“Stafford Schools partners with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department’s Training & Occupational Safety Division to offer a High School Firefighting Program. The innovative program provides interested students with training in a high-skill, high-wage, in-demand career that begins right after high school.”

“During their junior and senior year, students complete Firefighter I and II courses at the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Training and Logistics Center (TLC). Certified Stafford County Fire and Rescue staff provide instruction, mentorship, and hands-on instruction that supports recruits in meeting the academic, mental, and physical demands required of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).”

“As part of the work-based learning opportunity, student recruits are required to maintain an active membership with a volunteer fire station within the county.”

To learn more about the Stafford Schools firefighting program visit the school system’s blog, program video, or Career and Technical Education pages.