Prince William Chamber unveils new logo

Prince William Chamber of Commerce: “After 11 years, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce debuted their new logo. Designed by Loudoun County design firm E.L. Strategic, the logo represents the Chamber’s commitment to innovation and growth.”

“Logo Redesign: As one of the largest Chambers in the state, the Chamber understands the importance of adapting to the evolving needs of the dynamic business community. With that in mind, the Chamber has modernized their logo to better represent the Chamber’s new mission: “Thriving Together.” The logo itself represents the Chamber’s goal of guiding businesses on their journey- through advocacy, networking, through connections, through workforce development, and more.”

“Prince William Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Sweeney states, ‘The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is positioning itself as the premier voice for the business community. We have launched this new brand identity to showcase our new direction as a thought leader on civic and business issues. We care deeply about our community and are thrilled with this new direction.’ The Chamber’s newly redesigned website is also coming soon.”