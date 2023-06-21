Primary voters rebuffed challengers in key attorney races

The Center Square: “In three key commonwealth attorney election primary races in northern Virginia, voters rejected the challengers in favor of progressive incumbents.”

“In Loudoun County, Democratic incumbent Buta Biberaj defeated challenger Elizabeth Lancaster by more than 10%. Biberaj was thrust into the national spotlight when she came under fire for her handling of sexual assault cases at two county high schools.”

“In 2021, a “gender fluid” student sexually assaulted a female student in the women’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The biological male student was convicted of the assault, then transferred to another high school in the county where another assault occurred.”