Opinion: ‘Wheeler’s ousting is a thunderclap that will reverberate far beyond Prince William County’



Democracy only works if you exercise it. Talk is cheap, but votes are powerful.

In the past 20 months, county residents have been encouraged to push back against a government that rode roughshod over its express wishes. That encouragement paid off on June 20 with the upset defeat of Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler in the Democratic primary.

The ousting of Chair Wheeler is a thunderclap that will reverberate far beyond Prince William County and whose effects will become clearer in the weeks ahead. At a minimum, it sends a powerful message that communities will fight back against reckless development that threatens their quality of life and that public servants who do not serve will be held accountable.

The cliches are irresistible. Truth is powerful. Justice prevailed. Right made might.

What does this stunning rebuke mean for the future of Prince William County Government? For starters, it ought to shine a bright light on the public’s disdain for the “pay for play” politics that has been ruling this county for too long. Ditto for divisive leadership, obstructing transparency, neglect of due diligence, and suppression of public input.

Congratulations to Deshundra Jefferson, who had the courage to stand up to a Democratic organization that had doubled down on a flawed status quo. It’s time to start making over that organization in the image of the principles it is supposed to stand for. It is the people, not the money, that sustains it.

Democracy in. Wheeler out.

Bill Wright

Gainesville

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