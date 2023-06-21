Prince William police: “Carjacking – On June 4 at 9:50PM officers responded to investigate a vehicle that was reported stolen from the 13600 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that day. The investigation revealed the victim made arrangements to sell the vehicle to an unknown individual via a social media app.”

“While in the above area, three unknown men, including the buyer, approached the victim. During the transaction, the buyer pushed the victim before the suspects got into the vehicle and fled the area. The victim also left the area and contacted the police. While investigating the incident, officers received information identifying the buyer and obtained warrants for his arrest. On June 20, the buyer, identified as Muhaned Siddiek EISA, was taken into custody without incident. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to identify the remaining two suspects.”

“Arrested on June 20: Muhaned Siddiek EISA of No Fixed Address Charged with carjacking and larceny with intent to sell Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable>”

“Malicious Wounding – On June 19 at 10:28PM, officers responded to the 2900 block of Archer Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, arranged to meet an acquaintance, identified as the accused, in the above area to conduct a narcotics transaction. Upon arriving in the area, the accused brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds which struck the victim before fleeing the area in a vehicle.”

“The victim eventually drove himself to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Kristion Antonio SOTO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Wanted: [Photo from August 2022]. Kristion Antonio SOTO, 22, of the 13800 block of Redford Ln. in Woodbridge Described as a black male, approximately 5’6”, and 140lbs.. Wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.”

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – “On June 20 at 9:31PM, officers in the 10700 block of Coverstone Dr. in Manassas (20109) observed man known to have active arrest warrants. When officers attempted to detain the man, identified as the accused, he actively resisted and attempted to flee on foot. Officers followed the accused and quickly detained him without further incident.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Wellington MCCOY, was arrested. While being processed at the Adult Detention Center, the accused bit an officer. No injuries were reported and additional charges were obtained.”

“Arrested on June 20: John Wellington MCCOY, 50, of the 11000 block of Koman Cl. in Manassas Charged with assault & battery on LEO, intoxicated in public, and obstruction of justice Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On June 21 at 10:19PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12900 block of Pintail Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud noise before determining the home had been struck by gunfire. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Indecent Exposure – On June 20 at 9:05AM, officers responded to the 12200 block of Cotton Mill Dr. in [Lake Ridge] to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, observed an unknown man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures while at a playground in the above area. The victim left the area and contacted the police. At no point during the encounter was there any physical contact between the victim and the suspect. Suspect Description: A light-skinned black male, approximately 40 years old, 5’10” with receding black hair and hazel eyes