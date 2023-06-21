OmniRide update: Free rides, beautified bus shelters

OmniRide will give free rides again on Friday, June 30, 2023. It marks the second time the transit provider has offered free fares on a Friday this year. The move comes as Virginia Railway Express is providing free rides on Fridays until September 1.

OmniRide: “OmniRide will offer FARE-FREE rides on all Express routes on June 30. Fare-free travel is being offered to thank you for your continued patronage.”

“OmniRide operates Express and Local bus services in neighborhoods surrounded by the busy I-95 and I-66 corridors.”

Also today, the transit service said it would discontinue the use of its app, called Ridesystems, on Friday, June 30, 2023.

“Passengers can access OmniRide transit information on Transit and Moovit apps. Google Maps can also be used to plan travel on OmniRide and other regional transit providers. View OmniRide schedules here.”

Finally, our area is about to be brightened by a public art display at an OmniRide bus stop in Dumfries. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to show off new bus shelters repainted by local artists.

Keep Prince William Beautiful press release: “On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB), together with the Town of Dumfries and OmniRide, will host the unveiling of the Dumfries Bus Shelter Beautification Project. This project has transformed designated bus shelters in the Town into canvases of public art designed by local artists. It includes a litter removal program and is intended to improve the community and ridership experience.”

“The event brings together featured local artists, KPWB, the Town of Dumfries leadership and OmniRide. Local Artists: Tamao Nakayama, Darien Taylor, and Amanda Brown, Partners: KPWB, the Town of Dumfries, and Omniride, Community Leaders: Honorable Derrick R. Wood, Dumfries Mayor, Bob Schneider-OmniRide Executive Director, Rico Fleshman- KPWB Executive Director

“Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm. “The ribbon cutting will take place at the shelter located at 3837 Graham Park Road with parking at 3867 &3800 Graham Park Road. Omniride will provide a bus to each of the three shelters for photo opportunities and artists to speak briefly about their works.”