Girl, 2, hospitalized in serious condition after touching fentanyl, adults charged

Prince William police: “Felony Child Neglect – On June 18 at 11:53AM, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a child overdose that reportedly stemmed from a call at a residence located in the 12900 block of Eastham Ct in [Dale City] earlier that morning. The child, identified as a two-year-old girl, was initially brought to an area health care center on a medical call for difficulty breathing.”

“The child’s condition worsened, and she was transferred to a trauma center where it was later learned at some point the child had come into contact with cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation revealed at the time the child was in the custody of a family friend, identified as the accused. Once the victim began experiencing breathing concerns, the accused contacted the child’s mother who sought medical attention.”

“The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition. During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the home of the accused where suspected illegal narcotics were located. Additionally, detectives located an acquaintance of the accused inside the home and determined she was also in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Albert Leroy JONES, and the acquaintance, identified as Shaumbay Lynne FULLER, were arrested.”

“Arrested on June 18: [No Photo Available]; Albert Leroy JONES, 43, of 12902 Eastham Ct in Woodbridge. Charged with felony child neglect. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Arrested on June 19; Shaumbay Lynne FULLER, 42, of 407 Hupps Hill Ct. in Strasburg. Charged with possession of a controlled substance. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”