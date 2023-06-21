Driver strikes pole, charged with DUI

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 17th at approximately 4:04 a.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane for a report of an auto accident. It was advised instead of traveling on the road, the driver struck a power line pole, drove through a fence, and ended up a few hundred feet in a field.”

“When Deputy Suh arrived on scene, he located the Dodge Charger with heavy damage. The driver had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and advised he was traveling nearly double the speed limit. After conducting field sobriety tests, Deputy Suh arrested the driver.

“[Jlyn Carter, 29, of Stafford] was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.”