Couple faces charges after deputies called to hotel

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 16th at approximately 1:25 a.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to the Best Western, located at 2868 Richmond Highway, for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch received an open line call where they could hear people, who sounded intoxicated, mention someone had a gun. When Deputy Jett arrived on scene, he made contact with a male and female. The female advised she was currently in possession of the firearm. Due to the limited information, both were detained while deputies investigated what occurred.”

“It was discovered the two located were part of a group at Jay’s Sports Lounge. The group was causing a disturbance and were asked to leave. As they were leaving, the male handled his firearm and discharged it. Sergeant K.P. Lytle located the discharged shell casing later on. The female took possession of the firearm and the bag it was concealed in prior to Deputy Jett’s arrival.”

“[Bethany Skinner, 31, of Stafford] was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. [Justin Walker, 38, of Fredericksburg] was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated, discharging a firearm in pubic, as well as, public intoxication. The female was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond, while the male was held without bond.”