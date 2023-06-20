Woolf beats Republican primary challenger in Senate District 30

VPAP: Republican Bill Woolf beat his Primary Election challenger Robert Ruffolo by 40 points in Virginia Senate District 30, encompassing western Prince William County.

The district has no incumbent. He’ll face Democrat Danica Roem in the November General Election. VPAP lists the district as competitive, not leaning to one party.

Woolf press release: “Bill Woolf declares victory in the 30th Senate District Republican Primary, with results showing a heavy lead in his favor. Woolf, a former police officer and Justice Department Senior Advisor, is a leader in anti-human trafficking work.”

“Woolf said, “I first want to thank my supporters who have given so much of their blood, sweat, and tears to make this happen. Our campaign’s momentum has been electric, and our message of fighting crime, cutting taxes, stopping data centers, and protecting parental rights’ is really resonating with voters. People are tired of the hard left interfering in their families and their lives. Whether it’s sky high taxes or murder up 200%, the people of Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park are desperate for change.”

“As your State Senator, I will work tirelessly to support our law enforcement, and get them the resources and training they need to bring safety back to our communities. And I will fight rising taxes that are hurting families in the midst of this cost of living crisis. Most importantly – I will always put our community first.”

See our interview with Woolf before the election here.