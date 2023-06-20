Virginia AG prosecutes Tiger King star ‘Doc Antle’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares press release: “Attorney General Jason Miyares and his team successfully prosecuted Bhagavan Antle, more commonly known as “Doc Antle” from the Netflix series “Tiger King” last Friday. Antle was accused of illegally purchasing endangered lion clubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his zoo business in South Carolina.”

“A Frederick County jury convicted Bhagavan Antle of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic. Antle’s sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2023.”

“The Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit led the investigation, which began in 2019, and prosecuted the case to secure today’s convictions after a week-long trial.”