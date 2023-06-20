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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s today for most. Higher elevations will stay in the 60s. Showers or a t-storm can’t be ruled out today but should be less widespread than Monday. ”

“Today: Isolated showers before 7 am, then scattered showers after 10 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Wednesday: Showers likely. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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