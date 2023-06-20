Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s today for most. Higher elevations will stay in the 60s. Showers or a t-storm can’t be ruled out today but should be less widespread than Monday. ”

“Today: Isolated showers before 7 am, then scattered showers after 10 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Wednesday: Showers likely. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”