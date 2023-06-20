Prince William County Animal Service Center: “Meet Roxie (ID 37698/784) A 6-year-old female Pitbull mix. The owner surrendered to the shelter when they were no longer able to care for me. New situations and people can be terrifying to me, so I may take some time before she’s comfortable meeting you.”

“Meet Lola (ID 36888/25) A 5-year-old lady is a social butterfly who loves to meet new people. For her, a perfect day would include running around, playing in the yard, and then taking a nice cozy nap beside you. Her previous owner said that she is not a great fit for families with small children due to her energy level. Lola also has chronic kidney disease and is on a veterinary prescription diet to help support her kidney health.”

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send them to [email protected].