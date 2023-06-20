Prince William

Take Me-Home Tuesday: Roxie and Lola

By Uriah Kiser
Roxie and Lola

Prince William County Animal Service Center: “Meet Roxie (ID 37698/784) A 6-year-old female Pitbull mix. The owner surrendered to the shelter when they were no longer able to care for me. New situations and people can be terrifying to me, so I may take some time before she’s comfortable meeting you.”

“Meet Lola (ID 36888/25) A 5-year-old lady is a social butterfly who loves to meet new people. For her, a perfect day would include running around, playing in the yard, and then taking a nice cozy nap beside you. Her previous owner said that she is not a great fit for families with small children due to her energy level. Lola also has chronic kidney disease and is on a veterinary prescription diet to help support her kidney health.”

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send them to [email protected].

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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