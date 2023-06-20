Politics

Stirrup wins Republican nomination for House District 21

By Uriah Kiser
Stirrup

VPAP: Republican John Stirrup will take on Democrat Josh Thomas in the fall after Stirrup won his party’s nomination for the 21st House of Delegates District. The district has no incumbent.

Stirrup beat his Republican primary opponent Josh Quill by 30 points. Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed Stirrup, a former Prince William Board of County Supervisors member.

Stirrup had a scare on the campaign trail this spring when he collapsed while speaking at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. Stirrup recovered and returned weeks later to thank first responders who carried him to a hospital.

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