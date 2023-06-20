Sienkowski secures GOP nomination for Stafford treasurer

VPAP: Republican Mike Sienkowski narrowly defeated Heather Mitchell for the GOP nomination for Stafford County Treasurer.

Sienkowski has worked for the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office (the office that determines county property values) for the past 17 years.

This is his first run at political office. He aims to replace Laura Rudy, who held the seat since 2008 and is not seeking reelection. Rudy endorsed Mitchell, who is a deputy treasurer in Rudy’s office.

As of tonight, no Democrat is running for the job in November.