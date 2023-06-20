Occoquan Mill House Museum reopens six days a week

Town of Occoquan Mayor’s E-Newsletter: “June is membership renewal month for the Occoquan Historical Society (OHS), and we are hoping that you will take a moment to show your interest in Occoquan’s history by joining or renewing your membership in the Society for $20.”

“I am pleased to report that the museum is now back open six days a week (closed Wednesdays) from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and staff is participating in what looks to be a number of enhancements over the coming year.”

“Please consider joining or renewing your annual membership in the Occoquan Historical Society for $20. You may do so online with a credit card or PayPal by going here and clicking on the Donate/Join Tab, or if you prefer to do so by check, make the check out to ‘OHS’ and send it to: PO Box 65 Occoquan, VA 22125.”