Updated 8 a.m. June 21, 2023

Virginia Department of Elections: Republican Jeanine Lawson won her race against challenger Ken Knarr by 62 points.

Lawson’s statement: “We’re very grateful for the huge win. The support has been incredible over the last few months, and tonight’s win proves it once again. I’ve always campaigned to be the voice of Prince William residents, and for that reason, they resoundingly chose the candidate in this race that focuses on what’s important to them. We’re looking forward to keeping this momentum going for a strong campaign through November and making sure the Prince William Board of County Supervisors works for the people of Prince William again.”

Lawson is running to be Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large. Since 2014, she’s served as the Brentsville District Supervisor.

The proliferation of data centers in Prince William County was at the heart of the primary campaign against Knarr. Lawson says she opposes building more data centers. At the same time, Knarr has agreed to sell his property to data center developers, saying the server farms will provide more cash for county tax coffers.

In the night’s upset, Democrat Deshundra Jefferson beat the incumbent Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large Ann Wheeler by 1,142 votes. Jefferson will face Lawson in the November General Election.