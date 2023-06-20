Kaine and Warner look to permanently expand Medicare telehealth services

The Center Square: “Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to expand Medicare coverage of telehealth services and “make permanent telehealth flexibilities that were enacted during COVID.”

“The federal government dictates how Medicare and self-insured plans cover telemedicine, whereas Medicaid and fully insured private plans fall within the purview of the states.”

“Expansion of Medicare coverage of telehealth services has always been the goal of the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act, which was first introduced in 2016 and has not yet been passed, though it has been reintroduced in each successive Congress and parts have been codified into law.”