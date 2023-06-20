Jefferson upsets Wheeler in Prince William Board Chair At-large race

Insidenova.com: “Deshundra Jefferson on Tuesday night was heading toward upsetting incumbent Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler in the Democratic primary.”

“Jefferson’s apparent narrow victory marked voters’ rejection of Wheeler and her backing of the growing data center industry in the county.”

“Jefferson, a single mom who lives in Montclair and is a communications professional and former journalist, had 52% of the vote with 96% of the precincts reporting, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections. She held a lead of over 1,000 votes out of nearly 25,000 cast.”