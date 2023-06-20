Durant beats Strickland, Griffin trumps Litchfield in SD27

VPAP: Republican Delegate Tara Durant is projected to beat Matt Strickland in the Republican Primary Election for Virginia’s 27th District Senate Seat. Durant was elected to the House of Delegates in 2021 and outraised her opponent three to one.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed Durant.

Strickland owns the Gourmeltz restaurant in Spotsylvania County and defied Gov. Ralph Northam, who ordered him to close his restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic.

VPAP: Democrat Joel Griffin won his party’s nomination for the 27th Senate District, beating challenger Ben Litchfield by 20 points. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger endorsed Griffin.

The party that wins the 27th district race is seen as the seat that will control the Senate in 2024. The district, comprised of portions of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg, leans Republican.

See our interviews with Durant and Griffin.