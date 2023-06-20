Democrat Carroll Foy beats Ayala in Senate District 33

VPAP: Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy beat her primary opponent Hala Ayala for her party’s nomination for the Virginia Senate 33rd District by 24 points.

Carroll Foy and Ayala both served in the House of Delegates until 2021, when both women faced each other in a Primary Election to be Lt. Governor sought higher office. Carroll Foy ran for governor, while Ayala ran for Lt. Governor.

Jennifer Carroll Foy: “We did it. I’m so grateful to our grassroots team for showing up for our campaign, to my family for supporting me, and most importantly to the voters of District 33 — thank you for making me your nominee for Democratic State Senator. It would be an honor to serve our community.”

The 33rd District includes portions of Woodbridge in Prince William County and south county in Fairfax County. The district has no incumbent and leans heavily toward Democrats.

Republican Mike Van Meter will face Carroll Foy in the November General Election.