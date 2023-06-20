Cold case solved: Florida man awaiting extradition in 1987 Woodbridge rape case

Prince William police: “Rape | Abduction with Intent to Defile *COLD CASE – On December 19, 1987, at 11:55 PM, officers responded to a former service station located at 13452 Jefferson Davis Hwy (now Richmond Hwy) in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a rape.”

“The investigation revealed a store clerk, identified as a then-50-year-old woman, was working at the location when she went to use the restroom. An unknown man followed the victim into the restroom where she was bound and sexually assaulted at knifepoint.”

“After the incident, the suspect fled the business and was not immediately located. The case eventually was transferred to Cold Case where, in 2021, the investigation was reviewed, and new investigative leads were followed through advancements in DNA/genealogical testing and research.”

“Through a private lab, DNA was retested, and a profile was recently recovered leading to a family now residing in Florida. During the investigation, new DNA was obtained from possible matches and compared to evidence collected at the time of the incident.”

“Ultimately, a suspect was developed and confirmed through advancements in forensic methods. The suspect was further determined to have also lived in close proximity to the offense location at the time the incident occurred.”

“In June 2023, following the investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, charges were obtained against a now-52-year-old man, who was a juvenile at the time of the offense. The suspect was arrested by law enforcement authorities in Putnam County, Florida, where he will remain incarcerated until extradited to Virginia.”

“Arrested on June 14, 2023: [Juvenile at the time of the offense]; A now-52-year-old man from Palatka, FL, charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile. Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition”